After 41 years this Beaufort veteran’s headstone finally reflects his bravery

More Videos 0:53 Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend Pause 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 0:39 One long, snowy I-95 nightmare 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:34 A look inside the Charleston Museum 1:04 Snowboarding on Hilton Head? This 'slope' was toll free 0:32 See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 1:51 Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery There are thousands of men and women buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery, here are four of the most notable. There are thousands of men and women buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery, here are four of the most notable. Delayna Earley Staff video

There are thousands of men and women buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery, here are four of the most notable. Delayna Earley Staff video