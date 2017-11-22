Welcome home! Deployed Marines return to MCAS Beaufort in time for Thanksgiving

More Videos 1:02 Marines, sailors and their families reunite before Thanksgiving Pause 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 1:48 Free beach parking at Coligny is safe for now -- but the debate continues 1:35 Family of USC student killed in DUI crash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Marines, sailors and their families reunite before Thanksgiving The Marines of Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224 return from their deployment, Nov. 21, aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. The squadron deployed to support combat operations in the Central Command area of operations. The Marines of Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224 return from their deployment, Nov. 21, aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. The squadron deployed to support combat operations in the Central Command area of operations. Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

