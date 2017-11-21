2 months later, more questions than answers after this Marine was shot near Beaufort

A Marine who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in September is back on active duty and working, according to the Corps, but investigators haven’t filed any charges yet.
“The case remains under investigation,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said Tuesday morning.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service said last week that no charges have been filed, which Bromage confirmed.
Capt. John Roberts, spokesman for the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, said the Marine — whom the Sheriff’s Office identified as Sheldon Wayne Harris Jr. — is “back on full-duty status,” and that the wing is awaiting findings from the Sheriff’s Office investigation.
NCIS spokesman Ed Buice told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette in September that Harris is a lance corporal. Roberts said the Corps cannot confirm the Marine’s name and rank because of privacy policies.
Harris was apparently trying to deliver food to a friend near the Seabrook area when he was shot multiple times in the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 21, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. He reportedly drove to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort’s main gate after the shooting and was initially treated by air station military police personnel before being transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
The report described Harris’ vehicle — a gray Chevrolet Impala — as having multiple bullet holes, the locations of which were redacted in the document. “I also noticed the back tire was blown out,” a Sheriff’s deputy noted.
According to the report, Harris had been trying to deliver food from McDonald’s to a “female friend” when he got lost near the Fawnwood Lane area. That friend told investigators that he’d pulled up in front of a house and sent a Snapchat to her to see if she recognized his location.
“(A)fter the (Snapchat) picture she heard multiple gunshots from behind her house,” the report said, “and then she never heard from her friend again.”
Harris told investigators he was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the Seabrook area, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release on the day of the shooting.
The release said Harris worked the 4 p.m. to midnight shift at MCAS Beaufort but later drove to the Fawnwood Lane area to visit a friend and became lost.
“While trying to contact his friend and obtain directions, he saw a black male subject standing at the intersection,” the release said. “As he approached, the subject fired at him several times.”
Harris’ was the only description provided of the alleged shooter.
While there were other shootings in Northern Beaufort County that same day, Bromage said this one was an isolated incident.
