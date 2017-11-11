Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade

Andy Hall, Director of ESPN Communications, has announced that anchors of ESPN's SportsCenter will be broadcasting from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 for Veteran's Day .
Defense counselor U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Clay Bridges talks to media after the first day of Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix’s hazing court-martial on Oct. 31, 2017, at Camp Lejeune, N.C. The former Parris Island DI allegedly abused Raheel Siddiqui, who died March 18, 2016.
After the funeral for Cpl. Legend -- the Marine Corps Recruit Depot's mascot who died on Sept. 17 -- his handler, Lance Cpl. Alicia Stull, recalls their first meeting and the time he ran away as she was preparing for a date.
This government video highlights the military career of Lt. Gen. Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller - the most decorated U.S. Marine in History. Lt. Puller was in the Marine Corps for 37 years and trained recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island after enlisting in 1918.
Members of the Bluffton community came out to write warm welcomes on the framework of the future home of the Johnson Family as they visit their new home. They will be receiving the home thanks to the Pulte Groups Built to Honor program.
Staff Sgt. Jake Bublitz is a drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. When he's not leading recruits in training, he is also an aspiring musician and songwriter. Here, despite a voice hoarse from shouting, he sings part of his song "Good Friends and Whiskey," and talks about how he tries to integrate music into training and ways to protect his voice.
Your local neighborhood Marine Corps Air Station picked up debris and worked to return to normal operations after Tropical Storm Irma sent winds and storm surge blasting through the Lowcountry on Monday.
After S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster called for the barrier islands to be evacuated as Hurricane Irma hurtles north, the South Carolina National Guard arrived in Beaufort County to help with emergency operations. The Guard set up camp at the Buckwalter Recreation Center in Bluffton. Here's a peak at how the Guard transformed a rec center into a base.