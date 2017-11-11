More Videos

  • Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade

    The 2017 Beaufort Veterans Day parade through downtown Beaufort was held on Saturday morning. It was followed by a ceremony at Beaufort National Cemetery.

The 2017 Beaufort Veterans Day parade through downtown Beaufort was held on Saturday morning. It was followed by a ceremony at Beaufort National Cemetery.
The 2017 Beaufort Veterans Day parade through downtown Beaufort was held on Saturday morning. It was followed by a ceremony at Beaufort National Cemetery. Jay Karr Staff video

Local Military News

Beaufort celebrates Veterans Day

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

November 11, 2017 6:55 PM

Beaufort honored veterans on Saturday with its annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony at Beaufort National Cemetery.

The two events were hosted by the Beaufort County Department of Veterans Affairs and the Beaufort Veterans Day Planning Committee.

The parade stepped off from the corner of Rodgers Street and Boundary Streets next to the Beaufort National Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., and followed its traditional route through downtown Beaufort.

A Marine Corps color guard was followed by the Parris Island Marine Band and a variety of marchers, floats, motorcycles and antique cars. Gardner Miller, World War II U.S. Army veteran of the 503rd Parachute Infantry Division, was the parade grand marshal.

At the ceremony that followed, the keynote speaker was Colonel Glenn Blackburn (USA-Retired), 101st Airborne Division and 10th Special Forces. The Parris Island Marine Band also performed.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

    The 2017 Beaufort Veterans Day parade through downtown Beaufort was held on Saturday morning. It was followed by a ceremony at Beaufort National Cemetery.

Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade

