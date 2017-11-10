‘He always wanted to train Marines,’ wife of disgraced Parris Island DI says

1:54 Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial Pause

0:43 Recruit testimony: Drill instructor said “What happens in squad bay stays in squad bay”

2:07 Parris Island drill instructors learn to protect their voices - even those that are aspiring musicians

1:29 This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island

0:55 Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges.

0:21 Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

0:44 Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.

1:10 This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features

0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom