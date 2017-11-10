Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges.

Defense counselor U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Clay Bridges talks to media after the first day of Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix’s hazing court-martial on Oct. 31, 2017, at Camp Lejeune, N.C. The former Parris Island DI allegedly abused Raheel Siddiqui, who died March 18, 2016.
After the funeral for Cpl. Legend -- the Marine Corps Recruit Depot's mascot who died on Sept. 17 -- his handler, Lance Cpl. Alicia Stull, recalls their first meeting and the time he ran away as she was preparing for a date.
This government video highlights the military career of Lt. Gen. Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller - the most decorated U.S. Marine in History. Lt. Puller was in the Marine Corps for 37 years and trained recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island after enlisting in 1918.
PGA Tour legend Lee Trevino spent some time to reminisce about his career and his love of Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island after his speaking engagement at Bluffton's Belfair on Wed., Oct. 3, 2017.
Staff Sgt. Jake Bublitz is a drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. When he's not leading recruits in training, he is also an aspiring musician and songwriter. Here, despite a voice hoarse from shouting, he sings part of his song "Good Friends and Whiskey," and talks about how he tries to integrate music into training and ways to protect his voice.
Your local neighborhood Marine Corps Air Station picked up debris and worked to return to normal operations after Tropical Storm Irma sent winds and storm surge blasting through the Lowcountry on Monday.
After S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster called for the barrier islands to be evacuated as Hurricane Irma hurtles north, the South Carolina National Guard arrived in Beaufort County to help with emergency operations. The Guard set up camp at the Buckwalter Recreation Center in Bluffton. Here's a peak at how the Guard transformed a rec center into a base.
The U.S. Marine Corps produced this 75th anniversary video explaining the importance of the battle of Guadalcanal. On Aug. 7, 1942, the Marines launched a surprise attack on the Pacific island, beginning a lengthy that, at great cost to both sides, gave the U.S. a strategic airbase.