Veteran or active duty military? Grab a free bite at one of these Beaufort County spots

More Videos 0:43 Recruit testimony: Drill instructor said “What happens in squad bay stays in squad bay” Pause 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:51 Beaufort Black Chamber rebuilds after devastating fire. When will it be finished? 0:50 A Hardeeville gas station was robbed at knife-point. Here's where it happened. 0:57 Crash on Bluffton Parkway near S.C. 46 traffic circle 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:52 It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 0:48 Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters 0:56 Here's a look at one of Hilton Head's favorite restaurant groups 1:40 Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island This government video highlights the military career of Lt. Gen. Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller - the most decorated U.S. Marine in History. Lt. Puller was in the Marine Corps for 37 years and trained recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island after enlisting in 1918. This government video highlights the military career of Lt. Gen. Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller - the most decorated U.S. Marine in History. Lt. Puller was in the Marine Corps for 37 years and trained recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island after enlisting in 1918. U.S. Marine Corps

This government video highlights the military career of Lt. Gen. Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller - the most decorated U.S. Marine in History. Lt. Puller was in the Marine Corps for 37 years and trained recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island after enlisting in 1918. U.S. Marine Corps