Veteran or active duty military? Grab a free bite at one of these Beaufort County spots

Those looking for something to do on Veteran’s Day this year will have plenty of options, and as communities around Beaufort County thank military service members past and present for their service, restaurants will be saying thank you with free food.
Here is a roundup of places where veterans and active military can score some richly deserved free food and drink this Veteran’s Day, with proof of service.
We recommend calling ahead to be sure that local franchises are participating in each deal and to see what they need to see for proof of service.
Bonefish Grill
All day Veteran’s Day, active duty military and veterans can enjoy a free “Bang Bang Shrimp” signature appetizer at Bonefish Grill. No purchase is necessary, but the offer is for dine-in only.
890 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island
Buffalo Wild Wings
A free small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries will be yours if you are an active duty service member or veteran on Saturday, Nov. 11.
121 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort
Caretta Coffee Co.
Veterans and active duty military can get a free 12 ounce cup of coffee on Veteran’s Day at this local establishment, or any other day for that matter. In addition to free coffee every day, Caretta Coffee Co. offers a 10 percent discount on everything on their menu to those who serve or have served in the armed forces.
101 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island
Carrabba’s
Carrabba’s is offering a free appetizer to veterans and active duty military members on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with the purchase of an entree and a drink.
14 Folly Field Road, Hilton Head Island
Chipotle
Active military, veterans and their spouses can enjoy a buy one get one deal on burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Veteran’s Day courtesy of this fast casual Mexican chain. The offer is only good in store.
1250 Fording Island Road, Bluffton
Cracker Barrel
The country-style eatery will be providing a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11.
157 Okatie Center Boulevard North, Okatie
Dunkin’ Donuts
Who wouldn’t love a free doughnut? On Nov. 11, Dunkin’ Donuts will be offering a free doughnut to all veterans and active duty military.
4 Southwood Park Drive, Hilton Head Island
50 Burnt Church Road, Bluffton
2427 Boundary Street, Beaufort
Golden Corral
Veterans and active duty service members are invited to eat all they can at this year’s military appreciation night from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.
1196 Fording Island Road, Bluffton
122 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort
IHOP
The popular pancake purveyor is offering a free short stack to veterans and active duty military all day on Friday, Nov. 10.
11 Towne Drive, Bluffton
266 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort
Jim ‘N Nicks
Veterans and active duty military can get a free original pork sandwich with fries and a drink at this popular Bluffton barbecue spot.
872 Fording Island Road, Bluffton
Little Ceasers
The pizza chain will offer veterans and active service members a free “$5 Hot and Ready Lunch Combo,” which includes four slices of deep-dish pizza and a 20-ounce drink, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.
73 Towne Drive, Bluffton
330 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort
63 Ladys Island Drive, Beaufort
Longhorn Steakhouse
Veterans and active military can take advantage of a free appetizer and 10 percent off their order all day on Saturday, Nov. 11.
1262 Fording Island Road, Bluffton
Olive Garden
Veterans and active duty military with a craving for Italian food can enjoy a free meal from a limited menu at Olive Garden on Saturday, Nov. 11. Beverages are not included in the offer.
1266 Fording Island Road, Bluffton
Outback Steakhouse
Enjoy a “bloomin’ onion” and non-alcoholic beverage on Outback Steakhouse on Nov. 11 if you are a veteran or an active service member.
100 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton
2113 Boundary Street, Beaufort
Ruby Tuesday
Veterans and active duty military can get a free appetizer valued up to $10 on Nov. 11 at this popular casual chain.
346 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort
SERG Restaurant Group
All SERG Restaurant Group restaurants will be offering 25 percent off to all active duty service members and veterans on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11. SERG properties include The Black Marlin, Frankie Bones, two Giuseppi’s locations, The Lodge, Marley’s Island Grill, Marley’s Shrimp and Burger, Skull Creek Boathouse, Skull Creek Dockside, One Hot Mama’s, Wiseguys and Poseidon.
Locations of all properties can be found at the SERG Restaurant Group website.
Starbucks
The coffee chain will offer a free tall coffee to active duty military and veterans, as well as their spouses on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Multiple locations. To find the nearest one, check on the website.
Sweet Frog
Veterans and active duty military can claim a free 12 ounce cup of frozen yogurt on Saturday, Nov. 11.
33 Office Park Road, Hilton Head Island
Wayback Burgers
Hilton Head Island and Bluffton locations will be offering active duty military and veterans a free cheese steak with the purchase of a side and a drink on Friday and Saturday. The Beaufort location will be offering half off a cheese steak with no purchase necessary.
32 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island
4 Bluffton Road, Bluffton
2005 Boundary Street, Beaufort
Wild Wing Cafe
Enjoy an awesome salad, wild wrap, beefy burger or chicken sandwich for free all day Veteran’s Day if you are active duty military or a veteran.
72 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island
1188 Fording Island Road, Bluffton
Zaxby’s
This regional chicken chain is offering a combo meal valued up to $5.99 on Veteran’s Day to veterans and active duty military.
1000 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island
21 Baylor Brook Drive, Bluffton
210 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort
