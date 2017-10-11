Remembering a Parris Island ‘Acting Jack’ — and the Corps’ most famous Marine

More Videos 0:41 What PGA great Lee Trevino loves about Harbour Town Golf Links Pause 2:07 Parris Island drill instructors learn to protect their voices - even those that are aspiring musicians 0:49 The stranded Hilton Head buoy is still on the beach. Here's why. 1:13 Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 1:29 The most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island 0:51 Hilton Head building that dates back to the 1800s is due for a major change 0:56 Work begins on The Sands boardwalk, crippled by Tropical Storm Irma 1:05 Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home 0:36 Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they? 0:43 Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island This government video highlights the military career of Lt. Gen. Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller - the most decorated U.S. Marine in History. Lt. Puller was in the Marine Corps for 37 years and trained recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island after enlisting in 1918. This government video highlights the military career of Lt. Gen. Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller - the most decorated U.S. Marine in History. Lt. Puller was in the Marine Corps for 37 years and trained recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island after enlisting in 1918. U.S. Marine Corps

