Remembering a Parris Island ‘Acting Jack’ — and the Corps’ most famous Marine

More Videos

What PGA great Lee Trevino loves about Harbour Town Golf Links 0:41

What PGA great Lee Trevino loves about Harbour Town Golf Links

Pause
Parris Island drill instructors learn to protect their voices - even those that are aspiring musicians 2:07

Parris Island drill instructors learn to protect their voices - even those that are aspiring musicians

The stranded Hilton Head buoy is still on the beach. Here's why. 0:49

The stranded Hilton Head buoy is still on the beach. Here's why.

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 1:13

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

The most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island 1:29

The most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island

Hilton Head building that dates back to the 1800s is due for a major change 0:51

Hilton Head building that dates back to the 1800s is due for a major change

Work begins on The Sands boardwalk, crippled by Tropical Storm Irma 0:56

Work begins on The Sands boardwalk, crippled by Tropical Storm Irma

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home 1:05

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home

Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they? 0:36

Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they?

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:43

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate

  • The most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island

    This government video highlights the military career of Lt. Gen. Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller - the most decorated U.S. Marine in History. Lt. Puller was in the Marine Corps for 37 years and trained recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island after enlisting in 1918.

This government video highlights the military career of Lt. Gen. Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller - the most decorated U.S. Marine in History. Lt. Puller was in the Marine Corps for 37 years and trained recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island after enlisting in 1918. U.S. Marine Corps
This government video highlights the military career of Lt. Gen. Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller - the most decorated U.S. Marine in History. Lt. Puller was in the Marine Corps for 37 years and trained recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island after enlisting in 1918. U.S. Marine Corps

Local Military News

Remembering a Parris Island ‘Acting Jack’ — and the Corps’ most famous Marine

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

October 11, 2017 11:56 AM

Before he was known as “Chesty,” Lewis Burwell Puller was so good as a trainee at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island that, during his training, he was assigned a special task.

In 1918, when Puller was on Parris Island, drill instructors somtimes identified sharp recruits and made them DIs, according to Dr. Stephen Wise of the Parris Island Museum. The trainees-turned-trainers were called “Acting Jacks.”

Puller — who would retire as a leuitenant general and the Corps’ most famous Marine in 1955 after 37 years of service — was one of those Jacks.

As early as his third training day Puller was leading a platoon, according to Wise.

And that’s not surprising: Puller attended Virginia Military Institute for a year before coming to Parris Island. He’d hoped to fight in World War I, but was instead assigned to train recruits, according to the Corps.

In subsequent years, Puller became the Corps’ most decorated Marine. He was awarded five Navy Crosses, two Legions of Merit, a Silver Star and a Distinguished Service Cross.

He fought in Korea and four World War II campaigns, and in expeditionary service in China, Nicaragua and Haita, according the Corps’ history division.

Even after health concerns prompted his retirement, he requested permission to deploy to Vietnam, according to the Corps.

He famously testified in defense of Staff Sgt. Matthew McKeon at the man’s court-martial following the Ribbon Creek incident, during which six recruits drowned in a marsh during a march designed to instill discipline on April 8, 1956, a moonless night. McKeon was convicted only of simple negligence and drinking in the barracks.

Before the verdict was announced, a party was organized in Puller’s honor. The “one-story drinking and dining club” was “jammed as it never has been before,” according to an article in The State on Aug. 3, 1956. The newspaper quoted one Marine in attendance as saying, “I’ve heard of guys coming out to rubberneck at Marilyn Monroe — me, I’d just as soon sit here and look at Chesty Puller.”

Puller’s testimony “that the tough training march was not oppression” was a “strong factor in the verdict,” according to the New York Times.

He was born June 26, 1898, in West Point, Va., according to his obituary in the Times.

He died 46 years ago today, on Oct. 11, 1971.

 

Special report

Parris Island: Making Marines for 100 years
 

Oct. 25, 2015 A special report on the past and present of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on its 100th anniversary | READ

 

Find more special reports

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What PGA great Lee Trevino loves about Harbour Town Golf Links 0:41

What PGA great Lee Trevino loves about Harbour Town Golf Links

Pause
Parris Island drill instructors learn to protect their voices - even those that are aspiring musicians 2:07

Parris Island drill instructors learn to protect their voices - even those that are aspiring musicians

The stranded Hilton Head buoy is still on the beach. Here's why. 0:49

The stranded Hilton Head buoy is still on the beach. Here's why.

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 1:13

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

The most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island 1:29

The most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island

Hilton Head building that dates back to the 1800s is due for a major change 0:51

Hilton Head building that dates back to the 1800s is due for a major change

Work begins on The Sands boardwalk, crippled by Tropical Storm Irma 0:56

Work begins on The Sands boardwalk, crippled by Tropical Storm Irma

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home 1:05

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home

Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they? 0:36

Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they?

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:43

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate

  • The most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island

    This government video highlights the military career of Lt. Gen. Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller - the most decorated U.S. Marine in History. Lt. Puller was in the Marine Corps for 37 years and trained recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island after enlisting in 1918.

The most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island

View More Video