Are changes coming to Marine Corps training at Parris Island — including the Crucible?

A U.S. Marine Corps Recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, patrols during a portion of the Crucible known as the battle of Hue City at Page field on Aug. 29, 2017, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. The Crucible is the culminating event of recruit training that is designed to challenge recruits physically and mentally through combat related tasks. Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper U.S. Marine Corps