Beekeepers near Parris Island: Why you’ll want to cover your hives this week

If you’re a beekeeper within a five-mile radius of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, you’ll want to cover your hives later this week.
Parris Island will undergo aerial spraying that targets the sand-flea and mosquito populations on the island, according to a depot news release Monday morning.
The spraying is scheduled for either Wednesday or Thursday, about an hour after sundown, depending on the weather.
“The insecticides used present no threat to humans, plants or animals in the area, and are approved by the Environmental Protection Agency,” the release said. “(H)owever, beekeepers within a five-mile radius are urged to keep hives covered.”
