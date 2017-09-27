A Parris Island recruit fell from a building, but how did it happen?

Findings of a Marine Corps investigation contradict information provided to Military.com by an unnamed source, who claims witnesses saw a Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island trainee jump from a building.
The source is “close to the incident,” according to Military.com, and stands by his or her account that several witnesses saw the recruit jump from a building and land on his head on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26.
But a Corps command investigation, according to depot officials, found no one witnessed the incident.
“The investigating officer determined that no personnel aboard the depot witnessed the recruit either jump or fall from the single-story building,” Parris Island spokesman Capt. Adam Flores told Military.com.
According to that news outlet, Flores said that the recruit could not remember details about the fall, including how and why it happened, and any events that might have preceded it.
The recruit, whom the depot has not named, was released from the hospital last week, according to Military.com. He was administratively discharged from the Corps on Sept. 20, according to Flores, to coincide with his release.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
