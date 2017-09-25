From Afghanistan to Music Row: Parris Island drill instructor brings his blue collar sound to Lowcountry gigs

More Videos 2:07 Meet the singing Parris Island drill instructor Pause 2:42 Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation 0:36 Waves from Hurricane Maria arrive on Hilton Head's beaches 0:40 Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 0:46 Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 1:26 Who is going to clean up this illegal dump? One Beaufort man wants to know 1:22 'Like a fairy tale come true': May River Montessori co-founder talks 30 years in operation 0:32 Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters 0:47 Look who won the 'Lil Baby Goober' Pageant at the Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Meet the singing Parris Island drill instructor Staff Sgt. Jake Bublitz is a drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. When he's not leading recruits in training, he is also an aspiring musician and songwriter. Here, despite a voice hoarse from shouting, he sings part of his song "Good Friends and Whiskey," and talks about how he tries to integrate music into training. Staff Sgt. Jake Bublitz is a drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. When he's not leading recruits in training, he is also an aspiring musician and songwriter. Here, despite a voice hoarse from shouting, he sings part of his song "Good Friends and Whiskey," and talks about how he tries to integrate music into training. Jay Karr Staff video

