Recruits no more: New Marines celebrated at graduation

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Carleevens D. Carlo, honor graduate for Platoon 3066, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 15, 2017. Carlo is from West Park, Fla.
Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser
Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island
U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Taylor J. Hernandez, honor graduate for Platoon 3068, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 15, 2017. Hernandez is from New Iberia, La.
Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser
Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island
U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Tyler M. McSherry, honor graduate for Platoon 3069, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 15, 2017. McSherry is from Shippensburg, Pa.
Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser
Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island
U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Benjamin V. Archangeli, honor graduate for Platoon 3070, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 15, 2017. Arcangeli is from Westminster, Mass.
Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser
Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island
U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Matthew D. Dillon, with Platoon 3070, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company's highest physical fitness and combat fitness score. Dillon, a native of Watertown, Conn., earned a score of 599 out of 600 points and graduated boot camp Sept. 8, 2017.
Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser
Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island
U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Brian S. McAndrew, honor graduate for Platoon 3064, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 15, 2017. McAndrew is from Port Orange, Fla.
Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser
Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island
U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Nicholas A. Lord, honor graduate for Platoon 3065, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 15, 2017. Lord is from Cleveland, Ohio.
Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser
Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island
U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Hunter L. Moore, the Kilo Company high shooter from Platoon 3065, scored 333 out of 350 points. Moore graduated boot camp Sept. 15, 2017, and is from New Castle, Pa..
Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser
Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island