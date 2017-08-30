This Parris Island Marine sprinted into oncoming traffic to save a man’s life

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen Austin E. Renforth, right, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, applauds Cpl. Miles Hogan during a ceremony on Aug. 24, 2017 on Parris Island, S.C. Hogan was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps medal for rescuing a man after a vehicle accident. Lance Cpl. Joseph Jacob U.S. Marine Corps