This Parris Island worker saved a boy’s life at a Lowcountry boiled peanut farm

A fast-acting Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island employee recently helped save a Lowcountry boy’s life after the 10-year-old’s arm was amputated in a freak accident.
The accident occurred around noon on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Benton’s Peanuts in Ruffin, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s website.
“(911) Operators received a call from a woman advising the child’s arm had been caught in a processing machine and was amputated below the shoulder,” according to the fire department. Units responded and found the boy sitting in a chair, and an “adult male” controlling the bleeding.
That man, according to the Walterboro Press & Standard, was John Stroud, who’s worked as a civilian on Parris Island for nearly 30 years.
According to the newspaper, Stroud stopped at Benton’s at his wife’s request to get “another batch” of boiled peanuts around the time the accident happened.
He told the newspaper that he’d been trained during his time at the depot to handle medical emergencies, and that his training “kicked in.”
Of Stroud’s life-saving actions, Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said: “If he hadn’t done that, it may not have turned out as well.”
McRoy told the Press & Standard that the boy was at Benton’s to see where his mother worked before the start of the school year.
As of Wednesday, according to the newspaper, the boy’s arm had been reattached, and he could move his fingers.
The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reached out to Stroud, who declined to be interviewed.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
Comments