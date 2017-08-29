This Parris Island worker saved a boy’s life at a Lowcountry boiled peanut farm

More Videos 0:53 Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist Pause 0:45 Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 2:33 Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags 2:55 Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 0:50 Fundraising bike riders recall being chased by what they think was a bear 0:33 Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:50 Did politics affect the Hilton Head's ‘mini-hotel’? 1:50 Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 0:40 Monkeys are are not a threat to public says Alpha Genesis CEO 1:32 What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ten-year old Lowcountry boy's life saved by customer at South Carolina peanut farm On Aug. 19, John Stroud, an employee at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, controlled the bleeding of a 10-year old boy whose arm was amputated at a peanut farm in Ruffin, S.C. Stroud had stopped at the farm to purchase boiled peanuts. On Aug. 19, John Stroud, an employee at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, controlled the bleeding of a 10-year old boy whose arm was amputated at a peanut farm in Ruffin, S.C. Stroud had stopped at the farm to purchase boiled peanuts. Colleton County Fire-Rescue

On Aug. 19, John Stroud, an employee at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, controlled the bleeding of a 10-year old boy whose arm was amputated at a peanut farm in Ruffin, S.C. Stroud had stopped at the farm to purchase boiled peanuts. Colleton County Fire-Rescue