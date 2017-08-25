How this USMC Parris Island puppy will earn the title of depot mascot

More Videos

This is how a Parris Island Drill Instructor saved a recruit's life 0:51

This is how a Parris Island Drill Instructor saved a recruit's life

Pause
Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why 0:53

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:01

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton 0:37

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton

Fly through the International Space Station! 18:05

Fly through the International Space Station!

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

  • There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

    The Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island introduces Opha May, the latest in a long line of four-legged mascots who is, nonetheless, the first of her kind.

The Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island introduces Opha May, the latest in a long line of four-legged mascots who is, nonetheless, the first of her kind. Greg Thomas
The Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island introduces Opha May, the latest in a long line of four-legged mascots who is, nonetheless, the first of her kind. Greg Thomas

Local Military News

How this USMC Parris Island puppy will earn the title of depot mascot

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

August 25, 2017 10:32 AM

UPDATED August 25, 2017 12:51 PM

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island’s soon-to-be mascot has begun “recruit training.”

“Opha May,” an English bulldog puppy, “stepped onto the yellow footprints” — the same footprints where newly arrived recruits plant their feet — Monday, according to depot spokesman Capt. Adam Flores.

She will be the first female mascot, according to depot records.

In the upcoming weeks she’ll appear at several training events alongside recruits from Alpha and Papa Companies, with whom she’ll graduate on Nov. 17, 2017, according to Flores.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recruits might see her around the rappel tower, the rifle range and during their “Combat Fitness Test.”

Closer to graduation, she’ll appear during the Crucible, the Eagle-Globe-and-Anchor Ceremony, the “Moto Run,” and the Family Day Ceremony.

She’s named in honor of Opha Mae Johnson, who in 1918 enlisted in the Corps and became the first female Marine, according to the Women Marines Association. Johnson was the first of some 300 women who joined the Corps that year to assume clerical duties so other Marines could be sent overseas to fight in World War I.

Opha-Mae-Johnson-face
Opha Mae Johnson enlisted Aug. 13, 1918. She is the first female Marine.
U.S. Marine Corps

By war’s end, Johnson was the senior enlisted woman, having been promoted to sergeant, according to Marine Corps history.

The puppy will take over from “Cpl. Legend,” whose health the Corps says is declining.

“Per the Depot Order,” Flores wrote in an email, “the (depot) veterinarian’s assessment of the current mascot is our trigger to start the replacement process.”

Cpl. Legend began serving in the fall of 2011; he has been one of the longest-serving dogs, Flores said. He was preceded by “Sgt. Archibald Hummer,” who passed away in September of that year.

Cpl. Legend will continue his duties — which include attending ceremonial events, Morning Colors ceremonies and graduations — until Opha Mae finishes recruit training.

Parris Island’s mascots date back to 1914, according to Flores. The first was an Irish Terrier named “Mike,” for whom a memorial stands near the commanding general’s home — it’s the oldest monument on base.

 

Special report

Parris Island: Making Marines for 100 years
 

Oct. 25, 2015 A special report on the past and present of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on its 100th anniversary | READ

 

Find more special reports

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This is how a Parris Island Drill Instructor saved a recruit's life 0:51

This is how a Parris Island Drill Instructor saved a recruit's life

Pause
Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why 0:53

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:01

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton 0:37

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton

Fly through the International Space Station! 18:05

Fly through the International Space Station!

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

  • This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

    PFC Opha May completed her first graduation on the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island parade deck on Friday morning. She is the first female mascot, named after the first female Marine, and is ready for the job. Plus, she is so adorable!

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

View More Video