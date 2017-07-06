There’s a new training commander at Parris Island — and he’s been there before

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island has a new commander for its Recruit Training Regiment.
Col. John Barnett took command of the regiment Thursday, according to a news release from the depot.
Barnett replaced Col. Matthew St. Clair, who assumed command in June 2016.
Previously, Barnett was with 2nd Marine Division, where he was chief of staff.
Both Barnett’s and St. Clair’s moves were standard officer rotations, according to depot spokesperson Staff Sgt. Greg Thomas.
Barnett previously commanded Parris Island’s 3rd Recruit Training Battalion from 2010 to 2012.
He graduated from Central Michigan University in 1992 and was then commissioned and trained as a surface-to-air weapons officer.
He later moved into intelligence and deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan.
