A former Parris Island recruit is in a coma. Here’s how the Marine Corps said it happened.

A recently obtained investigation sheds more light on how a Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island trainee was seriously injured, but his family doubts its findings, according to the Marine Corps Times.
Michigan resident and former Parris Island recruit Kristian Gashaj remains in a coma, the Marine Corps Times reports, after he was seriously injured in a two-story fall inside the depot’s recruit processing center on Oct. 28.
He’d arrived on the island just four days before.
The investigation said he was being escorted to a classroom when he “stopped abruptly, squared himself to the open balcony, grabbed the hand rail on top of the balcony’s balustrade with both hands … and propelled himself over the railing in one fluid motion,” according to the Marine Corps Times, which obtained the document through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Witnesses told investigators they’d never seen drill instructors or recruits abuse Gashaj.
Other recruits did not consider him a danger to himself, though he displayed “odd behaviors,” such as mumbling and talking to himself, and “sitting up in his bed at night staring into the distance,” the Marine Corps Times said.
One recruit said Gashaj’s demeanor had changed since August, when they were both poolees, prior to shipping to the island.
Gashaj’s family told the Marine Corps Times that they “don’t believe that the investigation report is the truth” — they doubt that he jumped, the newspaper said.
He is currently in a long-term care facility in Michigan, according to the newspaper.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
Comments