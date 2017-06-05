A wall of fire created by Marine explosive ordinance disposal technicians preparing for future MCAS Beaufort Air Shows.
A wall of fire created by Marine explosive ordinance disposal technicians preparing for future MCAS Beaufort Air Shows. Lance Cpl. Ashley Phillips Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort
A wall of fire created by Marine explosive ordinance disposal technicians preparing for future MCAS Beaufort Air Shows. Lance Cpl. Ashley Phillips Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

Local Military News

June 05, 2017 9:10 AM

Did you hear that? Why explosions shook Beaufort last week

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Explosions that shook Beaufort last week could be traced to an obvious source.

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort was conducting explosives training Thursday morning and caused the booms you might have felt in northern Beaufort County.

The explosive ordinance disposal training was used to get rid of the leftover explosives from the MCAS Beaufort Air Show in April and to practice for future air shows, according to the air station’s Facebook page.

Photos from the base show Marines preparing vials of liquid explosives, attaching a delay to a detonation cord and filling plastic bags with fuel to create a wall of fire as would be used during an air show.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball

A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball 1:18

A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball
Marine rifle detail appearance at Beaufort Memorial Day Ceremony 1:31

Marine rifle detail appearance at Beaufort Memorial Day Ceremony
Sights and sounds from the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony 1:33

Sights and sounds from the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos