Did you hear that? Why explosions shook Beaufort last week

Explosions that shook Beaufort last week could be traced to an obvious source.
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort was conducting explosives training Thursday morning and caused the booms you might have felt in northern Beaufort County.
The explosive ordinance disposal training was used to get rid of the leftover explosives from the MCAS Beaufort Air Show in April and to practice for future air shows, according to the air station’s Facebook page.
Photos from the base show Marines preparing vials of liquid explosives, attaching a delay to a detonation cord and filling plastic bags with fuel to create a wall of fire as would be used during an air show.
