Top recruits from Friday's Parris Island graduation

Pfc. Dhanyul J. Brooks, honor graduate for Platoon 1037, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp June 2, 2017. Brooks is from Bay Shore, N.Y.
Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pvt. Coty L. Tibbs, the Charlie Company high shooter from Platoon 1036, scored 331 out of 350 points. Tibbs graduated boot camp June 2, 2017, and is from Bowling Green, Ky.
Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. Quintin A. Desjardins, with Platoon 1036, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company's highest combined physical fitness and combat fitness score. Desjardins, a native of Portmouth, N.H., earned a score of 600 out of 600 points and graduated boot camp June 2, 2017. (Photos by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)
Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. Jordan Katiuzhinsky, honor graduate for Platoon 1032, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp June 2, 2017. Katiuzhinsky is from Loganville, Ga.
Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. Ologemi R. Davis, honor graduate for Platoon 1036, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp June 2, 2017. Davis is from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. Joshua T. Crocker, honor graduate for Platoon 1034, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp June 2, 2017. Crocker is from Greenville, S.C.
Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. Cameron C. Marquess, honor graduate for Platoon 1033, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp June 2, 2017. Marquess is from Clayton, N.C.
Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island