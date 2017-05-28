Parris Island’s funeral rifle detail: Mourning Marines with slow-motion sadness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Why was Harriet Tubman so important to the Reconstruction? Pause 0:50 Gullah food and Southern food, what's the difference? 1:02 Bluffton remembers Noah Fedele and Samuel Bougus 0:32 Friends, family paddle out to honor Hilton Head teen killed in crash 1:05 Visiting the Lowcountry? 8 beach laws every Hilton Head Island tourist should know 0:47 Classmates show kindness after girl falls off stage 0:32 This resident is keeping her fingers crossed with announcement of Margaritaville 0:40 Possible abuse of baby alligator caught on Snapchat, SCDNR investigates 1:10 Conroy reading buffs: When you read his books, 'you are there' 0:53 How to give a Gullah greeting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Members of the Parris Island Marine Corps rifle detail practice the 21-gun salute on Wednesday afternoon in the Lyceum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. Delayna Earley Staff video

