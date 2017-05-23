Bluffton sailor to honor fallen warriors at Arlington National Cemetery

U.S. Navy Seaman Mark Lindsay, a cryptologic technician and Bluffton native, will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
As part of the elite Ceremonial Guard unit, Lindsay will be “responsible for escorting fallen service members to Arlington National Cemetery, welcoming foreign dignitaries and participating with the drill team,” according to a Navy news release.
Established in 1931, the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official ceremonial unit of the Navy and is in Washington.
The guard’s primary mission is to represent the Navy in presidential, armed forces, and public ceremonies under the scrutiny of the highest-ranking officials of the United States and foreign nations, including royalty, according to the release.
