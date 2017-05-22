Retiring from the military? Study says SC one of best places to settle

May is Military Appreciation Month, and South Carolina was recognized for being one of the friendliest states for military retirees.
WalletHub released a study Monday that ranks the Palmetto State as the fifth best state for military retirees. South Carolina follows Florida, Montana, New Hampshire and Wyoming, respectively.
The study relied on three factors, economic environment, quality of life and health care.
South Carolina ranked No. 1 in the quality of life ranking, as well as No. 10 for economic environment and No. 27 in health care.
South Carolina also boasted the highest percentage of veteran-owned businesses in the country.
The study also found that Red States were more friendly toward military retirees than Blue States.
