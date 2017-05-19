Parris Island graduates new Marines

Pfc. Haley N. Hicks, honor graduate for Platoon 4018, November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 19, 2017. Hicks is from Charleston, S.C.
Pfc. Luis A. Cruz Morales, honor graduate for Platoon 3036, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 19, 2017. Cruz Moralez is from Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Pfc. Hannah B. Jewell, honor graduate for Platoon 4019, November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 19, 2017. Jewell is from Goodridge, Mich.
Pfc. Michael M. Dewitt, honor graduate for Platoon 3037, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 19, 2017. Dewitt is from Frederick, Md.
Pfc. Michelle K. Goshorn, the November Company high shooter from Platoon 4019, scored 333 out of 350 points. Goshorn graduated boot camp May 19, 2017, and is from Chambersburg, Pa.
Pvt. Autumn N. Taniguchi, with Platoon 4019, November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company's highest physical fitness and combat fitness score. Taniguchi, a native of Huntington Beach, Calif., earned a score of 600 out of 600 points and graduated boot camp May 19, 2017.
Pfc. Matthew K. Maples, honor graduate for Platoon 3032, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 19, 2017. Maples is from Loveland, Ohio
Pvt. Mason L. Rose, with Platoon 3032, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company's highest physical fitness and combat fitness score. Rose, a native of Henry, Ga., earned a score of 594 out of 600 points and graduated boot camp May 19, 2017.
Pvt. Zachary B. Cleland, the Kilo Company high shooter from Platoon 3032, scored 339 out of 350 points. Cleland graduated boot camp May 19, 2017, and is from Pike Road, Ala.
Pfc. Christopher L. Theriot Jr., honor graduate for Platoon 3033, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 19, 2017. Theriot is from Charleston, S.C.
