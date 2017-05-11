Some USMC and Navy pilots worry this aging jet is dangerous ... and will fail them

1:09 Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview Pause

0:49 MCRD Parris Island hazing, by the numbers

2:17 How to make a milk punch cocktail

1:07 Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute

0:52 Types of sea turtles that nest in South Carolina

1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career

1:28 Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain!

0:39 Lilly Pike: 'It was pretty scary yesterday'

1:56 Raw video: Hilton Head Island bridge vehicle fire