Korean War veteran visits Parris Island one last time

With the help of Honor Flight Savannah, Larry Cooper, an 87-year-old Korean War veteran from the Upstate town of Lyman got to attend a graduation.
Besides attending the raising of the American flag at 7:30 a.m., Cooper had the pleasure to watch the graduation ceremony of Fox and Oscar Company.
That was followed by a private tour of Parris Island.
His arrival was led by the Patriot Guard Riders.
After enlisting in September 1946, Cooper was assigned to the 4th Recruit Training Battalion on Parris Island, a news release said.
From there, he went to engineer school at Camp Lejeune, N.C., and later was transferred to the West Coast and Camp Pendleton.
He served in Korea from April 1952 until about February 1953, the release said.
Honor Flight was established in 2008. Its mission is to transport America’s veterans to Washington D.C. and other venues at no cost to the veteran.
