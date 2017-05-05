New Marines: Top graduates at Parris Island

Pfc. Estefany G. Gomez Prado, with Platoon 4017, Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company's highest physical fitness and combat fitness score. Gomez Prado, a native of Antioch, Calif., earned a score of 598 out of 600 points and graduated boot camp May 5, 2017.
Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. Bailey L. Bliss, honor graduate for Platoon 4016, Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 5, 2017. Bliss is from Tulsa, Okla.
Pfc. Calvin L. Robertson, honor graduate for Platoon 2038, Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 5, 2017. Robertson is from Fairburn, Ga.
Pfc. Megan C. Patrick, the Oscar Company high shooter from Platoon 4017, scored 323 out of 350 points. Patrick graduated boot camp May 5, 2017, and is from Coldwater, Miss.
Pfc. Issac P. Epps, honor graduate for Platoon 2032, Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 5, 2017. Epps is from Senoia, Ga.
Lance Cpl. Jonas T. Dow, honor graduate for Platoon 2037, Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 5, 2017. Dow is from Worcester, Mass.
Pfc. Shania Hernandez, honor graduate for Platoon 4017, Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 5, 2017. Hernandez is from Bronx, N.Y.
Pvt. Kristopher K. Crawford, the Fox Company high shooter from Platoon 2033, scored 331 out of 350 points. Crawford graduated boot camp May 5, 2017, and is from West Palm Beach, Fla.
Pfc. Patrick R. Boggs, honor graduate for Platoon 2033, Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 5, 2017. Boggs, from Parkersburg, W.Va., also earned the company's highest physical fitness and combat fitness score with a score of 600 out of 600 points.
Pfc. Gerimi T. Parrett, honor graduate for Platoon 2034, Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 5, 2017. Parrett is from Stafford, Va.
Pfc. Jon L. Pham, honor graduate for Platoon 2036, Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp May 5, 2017. Pham is from Memphis, Tenn.
