Parris Island recruits had a ‘choice’ to go to ‘war’ — here’s what happened

1:19 Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer Pause

1:53 Ways to keep your family safe from fire: 'It could happen to you'

0:51 What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers?

1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career

0:51 'Gifted' promo: 'Be a kid'

1:00 Why it matters: Arbor Day tree planting in Bluffton

0:40 Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley

0:41 'Gifted' promo: 'Love Your Pet Day'

0:41 'Gifted' clip: 'Sunset'