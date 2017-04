Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer

We tag along with a couple of Beaufort Marines as they try out the Navy's new virtual reality trailer on April 28, 2017. The 53-foot trailer -- which is used as a recruiting tool for the Navy -- puts you in command of a river attack boat on a mission to extract a team of SEALs, and is one of the attractions for attendees of this weekend's Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show.