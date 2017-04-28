Recruits graduate from basic Marine Corps training at Parris Island

Pvt. Tessa D. Watts, honor graduate for Platoon 4015, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp April 28, 2017. Watts is from Tehachapi, Calif. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)
Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. Maria C. Beltranperez, honor graduate for Platoon 4014, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp April 28, 2017. Beltranperez, from Houston, also earned the company's highest physical fitness and combat fitness score with a score of 600 out of 600 points. (Photos by Lance Cpl. Joseph Jacob)
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. Samuel J. Hester, with Platoon 1028, Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company's highest physical fitness and combat fitness score. Hester, a native of Norfolk, Conn., earned a score of 600 out of 600 points and graduated boot camp April 28, 2017.
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. Anthony J. Perry, honor graduate for Platoon 1029, Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp April 28, 2017. Perry is from Coventry, R.I.
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. Boone A. Bates, honor graduate for Platoon 1024, Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp April 28, 2017. Bates is from Columbus, Ga.
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. Andrew P. Tucker, honor graduate for Platoon 1025, Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp April 28, 2017. Tucker is from Fincastle, Va.
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. William H. Kemp, honor graduate for Platoon 1026, Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp April 28, 2017. Kemp is from Tequesta, Fla.
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pvt. Stephen M. Bennett Jr., the Bravo Company high shooter from Platoon 1026, scored 332 out of 350 points. Bennett Jr. graduated boot camp April 28, 2017, and is from Palm Harbor, Fla.
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. Natalie V. Segura, the Papa Company high shooter from Platoon 4015, scored 317 out of 350 points. Segura graduated boot camp April 28, 2017, and is from Grand Prairie, Texas.
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. John N. Downs, honor graduate for Platoon 1028, Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp April 28, 2017. Downs is from Boston.
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island