The Angels have arrived!

Watch as the Blue Angels taxi to their hanger after arriving on Thursday afternoon for this weekend's MCAS Beaufort Air Show at MCAS Beaufort.
When will the Blue Angels arrive?

Staff Sgt. Dengrier Baez talks about the Blue Angels arrival and what they will be doing once they get to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in preparation for the Air Show this weekend.

Are those Navy SEALS storming out of a semi?

The US Navy ‘Nimitz’ has 8 kiosks for ‘briefings’ after which participants will don an Oculus Rift headset and a SubPac vest for a virtual reality experience. Staff can move about 60 participants per hour through the mission. The truck will make its fourth appearance when it arrives at this year’s MCAS Beaufort Air Show.

Remains of WWII pilot receive honorable welcome

WWII pilot Capt. Albert Schlegel's remains arrived Monday, March 27, 2017 at a cargo bay at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport with a heroes welcome after spending more than 70 years in an American cemetery in France. His only living relative, Callawassie Island, S.C. resident and nephew, Perry Nuhn, his wife, several veterans and the media were on hand to document the arrival. On Thursday, he will be buried with full military honors at Beaufort National Cemetery.

A dark blanket of sorrow

Perry Nuhn talks about what it was like for his family when his uncle, Albert Schlegel, went missing in 1944 while flying during a mission over France World War II on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at his home on Callawassie Island. Schlegel's remains were recently identified in a graveyard in France and are being transported back to Beaufort so that he can be reinterred at the Beaufort National Cemetery at the end of March.

Marine commandant to those posting nude photos: Do you really want to be a Marine?

In this clip from a video posted by the U.S. Marine Corps to its YouTube channel, Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller admonishes members of the Corps who have created a scandal by posting nude photos to a Facebook page. "If that commitment to excellence interferes with your 'me time' or if you can't or are unwilling to commit to contributing 100 percent to our corps' warfighting ability by being a good teammate and improving cohesion and trust, then I have to ask you, 'Do you really want to be a Marine?'"

Meet Parris Island drill instructor named 'top hat' in the Corps

The iconic Marine Corps drill instructor is heralded as representative of the Corps' top 10 percent, and every year, of the more-than-1,000 drill instructors in the Marine Corps, one is recognized as the best. This year, that drill instructor comes from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. When you first meet gunnery Sgt. Vitali Kholodov you likely will not think he's a drill instructor. You won't be overpowered by his bravado, nor will you feel miniscule next to his brawn. Instead, you'll likely first notice the intensity in his eyes, and, after chatting with him, be won over by his humility and quiet confidence.

