Want to rescue a Navy SEAL? This year’s Air Show will let you try

Want to tag along on a mission to extract a Navy SEAL?
Don’t worry, you don’t have to join the Navy. But you’ll probably have to wait in line.
The Navy will bring an 18-wheel, semi-trailer packed with virtual reality technology to this weekend’s Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show.
The vehicle, named the Nimitz after the Navy’s aircraft carrier, will be making its fourth stop on a tour after appearing in Texas, Kentucky and Florida.
It’s the newest form of technology to let’s people know what the Navy does — by showing rather than simply talking about missions.
“Where we once were only able to describe these experiences. Now we can present the reality of a Navy mission in an interactive way using the best technology available” Navy Recruiting Command Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Doug “Woody” Beal said in a press release.
The truck, active in just the past month, has been at a different location every weekend.
“It’s been well received,” according to Sophie Kennedy, client executive with Burson-Marsteller, the company helping the U.S. Navy with promotions. “It’s an experience never like any — a new recruiting tool,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy didn’t have a dollar figure readily available but said the truck is definitely an (recruiting) investment.
The system can move about 60 people through the experience in an hour, which lasts about 15 minutes per person.
What happens when you go in?
Participant receive orders in a video briefing.
Navy staff will strap an Oculus Rift headset and a SubPac vest on participants.
The headset let’s participants experience the five-minute mission in a virtual, three-dimensional world.
As participants pilot a high-speed assault craft while mortars explode all around and helicopters buzz overhead, the vest will add another layer of realism that transfers low frequencies of sound to participants bodies.
After the mission, participants will attend a debriefing station where they’ll receive an overview of how they performed and have any questions answered.
Depending on how successful you are, the Navy just may just want to sign you up.
Air Show basics:
What and Where: Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Airshow 2017
When: From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free
Age: 14 years and older
Comments