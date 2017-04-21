Fighting in the skies over Beaufort

F-35B Lighting II aircraft fly in formation during a training exercise with Airborne Tactical Advantage Company aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort on April 14. Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 used ATAC to train their pilots in anti-aircraft warfare. ATAC provided the adversary air presentation for VMFAT-501.
Lance Cpl. Ashley Phillips
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort
An F-35B Lighting II aircraft prepares to land during a training exercise with Airborne Tactical Advantage Company, or ATAC, aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort on April 14. Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 used ATAC to train their pilots in anti-aircraft warfare. ATAC provided the adversary air presentation for VMFAT-501. The F-35B is with VMFAT-501.
A MK-58 Hawker Hunter prepares to take off aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort on June 27. The aircraft is visiting Fightertown to participate in training operations with tenant squadrons. The Hawker Hunter is with the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company. Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 used ATAC to train their pilots in anti-aircraft warfare.
An F-35B Lighting II aircraft lands during a training exercise with Airborne Tactical Advantage Company aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort on April 14. Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 used ATAC to train their pilots in anti-aircraft warfare.
