Report: Military adds $24.1 billion annually to SC economy

The military pumps $24.1 billion into the state's economy each year, according to a new study by the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business.

That's up from $19.3 billion from a study released two years ago.

The military also is responsible for 181,847 jobs in the Palmetto State, the study shows, or one out of every 12 jobs.

In the Midlands, the economic impact is $4 billion; in Sumter it’s $2.39 billion.

The new numbers were presented this morning at a meeting of the S.C. Military Base Task Force held at Joint Base Charleston.

Military bases in South Carolina include Fort Jackson in Columbia, the Army’s largest basic training base; Shaw Air Force Base near Sumter; McEntire Joint National Guard Base near Eastover; Joint Base Charleston, the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island.

