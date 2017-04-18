Don’t be alarmed if you see writing in the sky over Beaufort later this month

World War II-era aircraft will be buzzing over Beaufort later this month as part of the MCAS Beaufort Air Show.

The Geico Skytypers air show team will perform at the show, which is April 29-30. Six SNJ-2 planes will perform a low-flying, precision demonstration, a news release said.

The group is known for its messages written in the air using puffs of white smoke. Five aircraft fly in tight formation, and a computer in the lead plane sends radio signals to the other aircraft.

Messages can be seen 15 miles away, according to the release.

The Air Show is free to the public and will also include the iconic Blue Angels flight team.

For information, visit www.beaufortairshow.com.