17 Parris Island graduates become Marines, US citizens

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island saw the graduation Friday of 464 new Marines, 17 of whom also became naturalized U.S. citizens, according to a corps news release
Among the new Marines/citizens are:
▪ Pfc. Emiliano Barra Gonzalez – Boston, Mass. (Venezuela)
▪ Pvt. Andy J. Siguenas – Old Bridge, N.J. (Peru)
▪ Pvt. Jose D. Sandi – Hamilton, N.J. (Costa Rica)
▪ Pfc. Sangmin Bae – Ridgewood, N.J. (South Korea)
▪ Pfc. Starlin A. Henriquez Henriquez – Passaic, N.J. (Dominican Republic)
▪ Pfc. Esteban F. Riano Mojica – Ann Arbor, Mich. (Colombia)
▪ Pvt. Ytuin Enuol – Concord, N.C. (Vietnam)
▪ Pvt. Matias N. Ruiz Tufino – Miami, Fla. (Ecuador)
▪ Pvt. Chrishaun L. Smith – Miami, Fla. (Jamaica)
▪ Pfc. Ransel Celada Ruisanchez – Miami, Fla. (Cuba)
▪ Pvt. Jonathan L. Miranda – Miami, Fla. (Cuba)
▪ Pfc. Omari C. Christian – Linden, N.J. (St. Martin)
▪ Pfc. Jaira T. Ualata – Jacksonville, Fla. (Philippines)
▪ Pfc. Jonnie P. Cervania – Chicago, Ill. (Philippines)
▪ Pfc. Angelica Gonzalez Santillan – Gilroy, Calif. (Mexico)
▪ Pvt. Marlenne N. Meza – San Diego, Calif. (Mexico)
▪ Pvt. Adepeju F. Ogundiran – Huntsville, Texas. (Nigeria)
Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution.
Parris Island has been the site of Marine Corps recruit training since Nov. 1, 1915.
Approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines.
Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for approximately 49 percent of male recruits and all female recruits in the Marine Corps.
