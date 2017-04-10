Beekeepers: Watch out for Parris Island mosquito spraying on these dates

Aerial mosquito spraying is scheduled to take place next week at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
The spraying is slated for the nights of April 19-20, beginning about an hour after sundown, weather permitting.
Area beekeepers within a five-mile radius of Parris Island should cover their hives, according to a statement released Monday by the depot.
Otherwise, the insecticides don’t present a danger to humans, plants or animals in the area, the statement said.
If you have further questions, contact the depot’s public affairs office at PAO_MCRDPI@usmc.mil.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
