Meet more new US Marines

Pfc. Stephen M. Deveau, with Platoon 1017, Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company's highest physical fitness and combat fitness score. Deveau, a native of Enterprise, Ala., earned a score of 600 out of 600 points and graduated boot camp April 7, 2017.
Pfc. Tristan D. Serrao, honor graduate for Platoon 1018, Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp April 7, 2017. Serrao is from Jacksonville, Fla.
Pfc. Westly R. Allen, honor graduate for Platoon 1020, Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp April 7, 2017. Allen is from Loxahatchee, Fla.
Pfc. Jacob D. Cousins, honor graduate for Platoon 1021, Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp April 7, 2017. Cousins is from Eastview, Ky.
Pfc. Hunter T. Haffly, honor graduate for Platoon 1016, Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp April 7, 2017. Haffly is from Atlanta.
Pvt. Nicholas A. Flint, the Alpha Company high shooter from Platoon 1016, scored 332 out of 350 points. Flint graduated boot camp April 7, 2017, and is from Ochlocknee, Ga.
Pfc. Mario A. Robollar, honor graduate for Platoon 1017, Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp April 7, 2017. Robollar is from Sheridan, Mich.
Pfc. Joshua K. Hilliard, honor graduate for Platoon 1022, Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp April 7, 2017. Hilliard is from Smithfield, Ohio.
