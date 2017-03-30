Combat pilots: Ace buried in Beaufort died on this dangerous mission

It was a devastating day for the U.S. Army Air Corps’ 4th Fighter Group over France.
Five of its airmen were shot down by flak — enemy ground fire — on Aug. 28, 1944.
Three of them died.
“Strafing” — attacking targets from the air with gunfire — “was proving to be the deadliest form of combat now undertaken by the 4th FG,” Chris Bucholtz wrote of that day in his account of the unit, “4th Fighter Group: Debden Eagles.”
On Thursday, a member of the unit’s 335th Squadron, Capt. Albert Schlegel, was buried with full military honors in Beaufort National Cemetery. The ace was one of the airmen hit by flak and downed during strafing runs that day in the Strasbourg, France, area, according to Bucholtz.
The details of his death remained a mystery for more than 70 years.
But his remains were identified and his family notified in December. The story of his death — he was hit by flak, parachuted from his stricken P-51D Mustang and, apparently, executed on the ground — illustrates the dangers fliers faced every day during World War II. And the mission he was on, a strafing sortie, is known to combat pilots as a particularly dangerous one — fast, low and closer to enemy fire.
“When you get down near the ground, that’s when it gets dangerous,” Beaufort’s Guy McSweeney said Thursday morning. “That’s when they would have been exposed to all sorts of bad stuff.”
McSwinney, a former U.S. Air Force captain, flew 100 missions during the Korean War in F-80 Shooting Stars. Half of his sorties were reconnaissance, but the other half involved “fighter-bomber” roles, including strafing runs.
“Don’t run into the ground — that’s (Rule) No. 1,” he said. “And hope that the guys shooting at you weren’t good shots. Luckily for me, they weren’t.”
Altitudes of 5,000 feet and below “is when it really gets hairy,” he said.
“No Man’s Land” is how retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Richard B. H. Lewis referred to the area below 5,000 feet in his July 2007 Air Force Magazine article on strafing. At those low altitudes, “the chances of being hit (by ground fire) go up astronomically,” he wrote.
On Aug. 28, 1944, Schlegel was strafing ground targets when he radioed that he’d “been hit by heavy anti-aircraft fire and would need to bail from his aircraft,” according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
The 4th Fighter Group was attacking rail and road targets that day in the area, Bucholtz wrote. The Defense Accounting Agency said records indicated locals in Valmy, France, reported “an unknown American aviator was captured in their village that same evening.”
And recently, citing a report from that agency, Schlegel’s nephew, retired Air Force Col. Perry Nuhn, told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette his uncle had been executed. When Schlegel’s body was exhumed in France for analysis, there was a bullet hole in his skull.
“That’s really sad,” said C. E. “Bud” Anderson — an ace pilot who flew P-51s during World War II — when told about the nature of Schlegel’s death. “I know in our fighter group we had an occurrence of that, that was confirmed after the war.
“It’s war,” he said. “We’re not over there having tea. It’s sad when that happens. And on the other hand, you realize you’re strafing and blowing things up. It’s war.”
Anderson said he flew two strafing missions a day for 30-straight days beginning in June 1944, after the Normandy landings.
He would take off from England, fly across the English Channel and return about four hours later.
The goal was to find targets.
“We shot up anything moving,” he said, explaining those “interdiction” missions disrupted German supply routes. If nothing was moving, he and his comrades attacked static targets of opportunities — railway stations, bridges, factories. They were expected to empty their guns and drop all their bombs.
Aside from worrying about flak, pilots on strafing runs had to look out for enemy fighters that might be lurking in the area, waiting for an opportunity to shoot down a vulnerable, low-flying airplane.
“You’re trying to get home safely, that’s for sure,” he said. “And you hope you do something good for the war effort.”
“I hope (Schlegel) is resting in peace,” Anderson said.
According to Bucholtz, 4th Fighter Group airmen damaged or destroyed 56 wagons, 13 trucks, 22 trains, a factory and an oil storage tank during its strafing operation on Aug. 28, 1944.
But “the haul came at a cost,” he wrote.
Shortly after the action, the group’s commander wrote a briefing paper advising his pilots how to conduct strafing runs, according to Bucholtz.
The advice?
Get down on the deck.
Fly low so it’s harder for the German’s to hit you.
Fly so low, the bottom of the airplane is brushing the grass.
