WWII pilot gets warm welcome home more than 70 years after his death

A crowd of students, veterans and civilians greeted the hearse carrying Cpt. Albert Schlegel as it arrived at the Beaufort National Cemetery on March 30, 2017, in Beaufort.
Delayna Earley Staff video

A dark blanket of sorrow

Perry Nuhn talks about what it was like for his family when his uncle, Albert Schlegel, went missing in 1944 while flying during a mission over France World War II on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at his home on Callawassie Island. Schlegel's remains were recently identified in a graveyard in France and are being transported back to Beaufort so that he can be reinterred at the Beaufort National Cemetery at the end of March.

Marine commandant to those posting nude photos: Do you really want to be a Marine?

In this clip from a video posted by the U.S. Marine Corps to its YouTube channel, Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller admonishes members of the Corps who have created a scandal by posting nude photos to a Facebook page. "If that commitment to excellence interferes with your 'me time' or if you can't or are unwilling to commit to contributing 100 percent to our corps' warfighting ability by being a good teammate and improving cohesion and trust, then I have to ask you, 'Do you really want to be a Marine?'"

Meet Parris Island drill instructor named 'top hat' in the Corps

The iconic Marine Corps drill instructor is heralded as representative of the Corps' top 10 percent, and every year, of the more-than-1,000 drill instructors in the Marine Corps, one is recognized as the best. This year, that drill instructor comes from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. When you first meet gunnery Sgt. Vitali Kholodov you likely will not think he's a drill instructor. You won't be overpowered by his bravado, nor will you feel miniscule next to his brawn. Instead, you'll likely first notice the intensity in his eyes, and, after chatting with him, be won over by his humility and quiet confidence.

Attack squadron returns to Beaufort from Japan deployment

Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 returned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort from Japan on Jan. 13, 2017. The squadron had included Capt. James "Jake" Frederick, who died Dec. 7, 2016, during a training accident after ejecting from his F/A 18 about 120 miles southeast of MCAS Iwakuni. Personnel from Marine Aircraft Group 31 greeted the squadron on the flight line in Beaufort. VMFA-115 was deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Read more about Frederick here: http://bit.ly/2iQ0x8p

Meetings scheduled to address leukemia cases in former Laurel Bay residents

Leukemia cases in children of past Laurel Bay residents is causing concerns in the Beaufort military community. Public meetings to address those concerns have been scheduled for Jan. 17-18, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., in the theater at the Marine Corps Air Station. The agenda will include the status of underground oil storage tanks and other environmental testing in the housing community, according to a letter sent to residents last week by Col. Peter Buck, the commander of MCAS Beaufort. Amanda Whatley, the mother of one of the children diagnosed, told her story this month in a YouTube video that gained national attention.

PFC Maria Daume: 'The Marine Corps will train me to be the best I can be.'

PFC Maria Daume talks about enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps an with infantry contract after graduation on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. She is one of the first four females enlisted with infantry contracts. While some of the female Marines who participated in the gender integration tests earlier this year have been approved for career field changes into the infantry field, these four women shipped to recruit training with the intent of heading to the School of Infantry following boot camp graduation.

