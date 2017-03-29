Want to pay tribute to a World War II hero? Here is where to watch the procession

Beaufort County residents have been encouraged to pay tribute to World War II pilot Albert Schelegel as his remains travel to their final resting place Thursday.
The casket will travel from Anderson Funeral Home at 611 Robert Smalls Parkway to Beaufort National Cemetery at 1601 Boundary St. State Rep. Shannon Erickson encouraged residents, schools and business and service groups to line the route with people holding American flags.
The procession is expected to be from 9:15 a.m. until 10 a.m., when the funeral starts.
The city of Beaufort is asking that anyone gathering on Boundary Street use the Beaufort Plaza parking lot at the corner of Robert Smalls and Boundary. Much of Boundary Street is restricted to pedestrians while road construction is ongoing.
The former Piggly Wiggly parking lot at Ribaut Road and Boundary and side streets closer to the cemetery are also options.
