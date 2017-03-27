After decades of obscurity, a World War II ace is finally coming home

The World War II ace whose remains and story remained a mystery for more than 70 years will be honored and laid to rest this week in Savannah and Beaufort.
Capt. Albert Schlegel’s remains are scheduled to arrive in Savannah on Monday. He will then be honored at a memorial service at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The service is expected to include a flyover of flyover of F-15s and a P-51 from Schlegel’s 335th Fighter Squadron out of Goldsboro, N.C.
Schlegel will be buried at 10 a.m. Thursday in Beaufort National Cemetery. The service will include remarks from Schlegel’s nephew, Perry Nuhn, an Army honor guard, flag-folding ceremony and 21-gun salute.
Schlegel was shot down in August 1944 in his P-51D while flying a mission over France. For decades, his family believed that is how the Cleveland, Ohio native died.
Forensic investigators at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Neb., identified the remains last year after they had been unearthed from an American cemetery in France.
The remains and witness testimony showed Schlegel had likely been captured by Germans and executed after his plane went down.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments