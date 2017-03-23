Local Military News

MCAS Beaufort runway will reopen for air show, close again to finish maintenance

A Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort runway undergoing maintenance since November will reopen for the air show in April.

The runway, running northwest to southeast, will close again May 1 so the work can be finished. It is a safe to operate, an MCAS Beaufort news release said.

A runway running northeast to southwest has been and will remain the primary runway. The maintenance work was to address wear on the runway surface.

Also, the base’s F/A 18 Hornets will practice field carrier landings starting Wednesday through April 3. Flights will increase during that time, with training between 7 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

