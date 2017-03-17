Military honor

Lt. Col. Pete Nelson, a Beaufort native, has been assigned to the U.S. Army Europe Headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany.
Nelson recently relinquished command of the 351st Aviation Support Battalion. His unit was deployed to the Middle East in support of military operations in Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan. The AH-64 Apache and UH-60 Black Hawk pilot was on his third deployment to the Middle East and the Balkans.
Some of Nelson’s awards include the Bronze Star Medal, five Meritorious Service Medals, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the Senior Army Aviator Badge. Nelson also was selected for the Army Senior Service College (DL).
