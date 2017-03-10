Meet the top graduates from the March 10, 2017, training class at Parris Island

Pfc. Joshua J. Manoi, honor graduate for Platoon 2016, Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 10, 2017. Manoi is from Palm Coast, Fla.
Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pvt. Christopher J. Whitaker, the Hotel Company high shooter from Platoon 2016, scored 336 out of 350 points. Whitaker graduated boot camp March 10, 2017, and is from Rincon, Ga.
Pfc. Joshua R. Green, honor graduate for Platoon 2017, Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 10, 2017. Green is from Harrisburg, Pa.
Pfc. Maurice F. Johnson, honor graduate for Platoon 2018, Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 10, 2017. Johnson is from Westbrook, Mass.
Pfc. Allen M. Gibbs, honor graduate for Platoon 2020, Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 10, 2017. Gibbs is from Arlington, Va.
Pfc. Carmine D. Marchitto, honor graduate for Platoon 2021, Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 10, 2017. Marchitto is from Secaucus, N.J.
Pfc. Henry M. Peddle III, honor graduate for Platoon 2022, Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 10, 2017. Peddle is from Norfolk, Va.
Pvt. Mateo A. Boykin, with Platoon 2021, Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company's highest combined physical fitness and combat fitness score. Boykin, a native of Suffolk, Va., earned a score of 600 out of 600 points and graduated boot camp March 10, 2017.
Pfc. Mackenzie A. Derosa, honor graduate for Platoon 4008, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 10, 2017. Derosa, from Staten Island, N.Y., also earned the company's highest combined physical fitness and combat fitness score with a score of 600 out of 600 points.
Pfc. Justine M. Ramirez, honor graduate for Platoon 4009, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 10, 2017. Ramirez is from Berwyn, Ill.
Pfc. Georgia R. France, the Papa Company high shooter from Platoon 4009, scored 323 out of 350 points. France graduated boot camp March 10, 2017, and is from Fort Worth, Texas
