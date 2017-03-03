Honored graduates from this week's class of new Parris Island recruits

Pfc. Htat L. Aung, honor graduate for Platoon 1012, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 3, 2017. Aung is from Rensselaer, N.Y.
Pfc. David A. Guthery, honor graduate for Platoon 1008, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 3, 2017. Guthery is from Charlotte, N.C.
Pfc. Andrew J. Vail, honor graduate for Platoon 1009, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 3, 2017. Vail is from Roanoke, Va.
Pvt. William T. Macleod, with Platoon 1009, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company's highest combined physical fitness and combat fitness score. Macleod, a native of New Sweden, Maine, earned a score of 600 out of 600 points and graduated boot camp March 3, 2017.
Pfc. Rolando A. Powery, honor graduate for Platoon 1010, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 3, 2017. Powery Jr. is from Sebring, Fla.
Pfc. Michael J. Passal, honor graduate for Platoon 1013, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 3, 2017. Passal is from Hemlock, Mich.
Pfc. Christopher L. Torres, honor graduate for Platoon 1014, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp March 3, 2017. Torres is from Bayonne, N.J.
Pvt. Christopher J. York, the Delta Company high shooter from Platoon 1014, scored 339 out of 350 points. York graduated boot camp March 3, 2017, and is from Sidney, Ohio.
