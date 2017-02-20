How this Bluffton resident got to USAF Thunderbirds cockpits from Ridgeland fields

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks Pause

0:57 Families and volunteers remember those who served at Beaufort National Cemetery

1:13 Meet Parris Island drill instructor named 'top hat' in the Corps

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

1:40 'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove

3:10 Tiffany Evans, known from her mugshot as 'zombie prostitute,' tells her story

1:10 Learning and laughing - Kids in the kitchen

1:10 Wind long gone, Hurricane Matthew still batters Coastal Discovery Museum