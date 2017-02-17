Retired 4-star general, fighter pilot, headlines African American History Month program

Ridgeland native and part-time Bluffton resident Gen. Lloyd “Fig” Newton, U.S. Air Force (ret.), will deliver the keynote address for the annual African American History Month Program at First Euhaw Baptist Church on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Newton retired from the military in 2000 as a four-star general.
He was the first African-American pilot in the Thunderbirds, the Air Force’s elite stunt demonstration squadron.
In 1968, he flew more than 250 missions in F-4 Phantoms over Vietnam.
During his career he amassed more than 4,000 flight hours in everything from training aircraft to the F-117 stealth fighter.
In 2005 he was appointed by then-President George W. Bush to serve as a commissioner on the Base Realignment and Closure Commission, and in 2009 he was appointed by then-President Barack Obama to serve as a commissioner for the White House Fellows Program.
First Euhaw, led by Rev. Dr. William Allen Galloway, is located on S.C. 462 in the Old House section of Ridgeland.
For more information, call 843-812-1076.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
Comments