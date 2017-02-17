That white smoke at MCAS Beaufort? It’s a routine controlled burn

If you were near Marine Corps Air Station on Friday afternoon, you might have noticed a plume of white smoke near the airfield — but there’s no cause for alarm.
The smoke was from a “routine controlled burn” being conducted by the air station’s Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Office, according to Corps spokesperson Staff Sgt. Dengrier Baez.
The burns are conducted every so often to control the landscape around the airfield, Baez said.
“It will continue throughout the day, until completed,” he said.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
